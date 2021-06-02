Did Someone Hand Out KKK Flyers in Central Sioux Falls?

You wanna believe something like this is incapable of happening in a city like Sioux Falls, but as the city grows, so do its racial problems.

Sioux Falls police are currently investigating the possibility that someone handed out over a dozen Ku Klux Klan flyers in a neighborhood located in the central part of the city.

Dakota News Now is reporting the potential hate crime was committed sometime before 7 AM on Sunday (May 30) near South 3rd Avenue and East 18th Street, about three blocks north of McKennan Park.

The report states that residents in that neighborhood received between 15 to 20 flyers on their porches and in their yards.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now the pamphlets contained information on how to join the KKK.

Authorities were able to obtain security footage from the neighborhood that they hope will aid them during their investigation.

The primary objective of the investigation at this time is to try and find out if any state laws were violated. Police hope to garner enough information to determine if this act is considered a hate crime according to state law.

According to Dakota News Now, two similar types of incidents happened back in 2018 in Sioux Falls. The first occurred In August of that year. Several KKK pamphlets were distributed in a number of neighborhoods around the Sioux Empire. The second incident happened in November around election time. KKK flyers were found outside of a polling place at Longfellow Elementary.

Source: Dakota News Now