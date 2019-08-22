Dick’s Sporting Goods May Stop Selling Guns Completely

A major sporting goods retailer is thinking about putting an end to all firearm sales.

Dick's Sporting Goods says it will study the impact of ceasing all sales of guns across all of its stores. Previously the Dick's stores had removed all hunting gear, including firearms, from 125 stores leaving 600 stores that still sold those items. They quit selling AR-15's and other military-style rifles at its stores last year after the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

As for the study of the economic impact of ending firearm sales company wide, I doubt it will leave much of a mark. I can anecdotally say as a hunter and competitive shooter, two groups of people who love to boast where they got their deal, I don't know anyone who has purchased a firearm at Dick's. The store in Sioux Falls, at least the last time I was in there over a year ago, had only a small selection of beginner quality hunting rifles.