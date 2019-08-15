Devin Clark to Fight Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night in Tampa Bay

Having won two of his last three UFC fights, South Dakota's Devin Clark will return to the Octagon this October.

Clark is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dario Stosic this past June at UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Smith in Stockholm, Sweden. Prior to that, Clark fell to Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 231 in Toronto, Canada. Overall, Clark has won two of his last three fights and is 10-3 in his MMA career and 4-3 in the UFC.

Now Clark's next fight has been announced and it's here in the United States. Clark will fight Ryan Spann at UFC Fight Night: Jędrzejczyk vs. Waterson according to the UFC. The event will take place in Tampa Bay on October 12, 2019. This will be the first fight in the U.S. for Clark since April 2018.

Ryan "Superman" Spann is 16-5 in his MMA career and has a huge UFC win in his last outing over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (23-9). Spann is relatively new to the UFC holding a 3-0 overall record in the organization. He was discovered as part of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series where he picked up a 26-second win over Emiliano Sordi.

UFC Fight Night: Jędrzejczyk vs. Waterson will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ on October 12 at 9:00 PM.