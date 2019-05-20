Department of Veterans Affairs Smoking Ban at Hospital Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says officials with the Sioux Falls VA health care campus and facilities are banning smoking.

VA spokesman Aaron Cork says the change will go into effect at the end of the month. He says the VA has resources and programs for veterans who would like to quit smoking.

The Black Hills VA hospitals at Fort Meade and Hot Springs have also set the end of May as the date.

Spokeswoman Cynthia Heaton says negotiations concerning implementation of the ban for employees are under way with their union, the American Federation of Government Employees.

More than 4,000 health care facilities and four national health care systems in the U.S. have implemented smoke-free grounds, including many Veterans Health Administration hospitals.

Exceptions will also be made for use of tobacco in Native American ceremonies and traditions.

