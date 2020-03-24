Denver Tried Prohibition Again, It Failed in a Few Hours

As it turns out booze and weed are essential. Here's proof.

Mayor Michael Hancock decided a state lockdown order was not stringent enough and left liquor stores and recreational pot dispensaries off the list of essential businesses, which would then remain closed from 5:00 pm March 24 until April 10.

Upon hearing this, Denver residents flocked to liquor stores and pot dispensaries to load up before the prohibition kicked in. This caused a serious lack of social distancing at the businesses.

A few hours after the announcement was made, the mayor shifted and decided that liquor stores and pot dispensaries could remain open with distancing measures in place.

While this wasn't a full-on prohibition as it was after the passage of the 18th Amendment in 1920, it would have caused a virtual prohibition since those items wouldn't be available.