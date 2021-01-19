Dells Theater Under New Ownership

Think back to your youth. Did you dream of one day owning a particular business? It seems that dream is becoming a reality for Brian Anderson of Dell Rapids.

I talked with Brian Anderson who recently agreed to terms with Jeff Logan to purchase the Dells Theatre in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. He told me his love for movies started at a young age:

I actually have a background in theater and movies. I was a child actor in TV shows such as “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Full House” before our family moved to South Dakota.

Anderson said, 'working on the sets and seeing the kitchens or the living rooms set up for film work gave me a view of the movie industry from an insider perspective and made me love movies that much more.

When Anderson was going to Mitchell Technical Institue (to become an electrition,) Jeff Logan [Logan Luxury Theatres Corporation] hired him on at The Logan Theatre in Mitchell. Anderson eventually made his way to be a manager and things took off from there. He then moved back to the Dell Rapids area and found himself working with Logan again, running the theatre in Dells.

Today, we read in a press release from Jeff Logan,

The Dells Theatre in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, has been sold to an employee of the theatre. In a joint announcement, Logan Luxury Theatres Corporation said it has sold the theatre to Brian Anderson, of Dell Rapids, who has been a long time employee of the company. Final papers will be signed and Anderson will take over the operation of the area landmark on February 1, 2021.

Anderson told me, stepping into the Dells Theatre is like stepping back in time. People tell me over and over again, it's like rewinding back to their childhood when they step inside this 1938 Art Deco building. He also said, they plan to have a grand opening, although it will be somewhat downplayed because of COVID-19.

Anderson also said Dells Theatre which he will co-own with his wife, isn't just for Dell Rapids. He mentioned people come from Sioux Falls, Hartford, Flandreau, and other area towns, to get away, take a little time off and go out to the movies;

My wife and I are thrilled to purchase the theatre and continue bringing Dell Rapids and the Sioux Falls area new movies in a classic theatre with state of the art projection and sound. We want to continue the friendly, hometown feel of the theatre.

