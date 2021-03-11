Decreasing Cloud Cover with Rebounding Temps, Mid 40’s

Sunshine will gradually return through the day and temperatures will warm up a little more. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in spots that see more snowfall, but with the returning sunshine and temperatures getting above freezing, we’ll see conditions improve across the region and we should see snowmelt. Highs around the region will be in the 40s with a few upper 30s out there.

Tonight we are expecting a low near 25.

Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine as well so by the time we get to the beginning of the weekend most of the snow will be gone. Highs will be in the 40s on both of those days. Some of us should be pushing 50 by Saturday, as well.

