Decreases Continue at the Gas Pump in South Dakota

Heading into the fall the price of fuel is still on a downward trend.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is sitting at $2.59. That's down two cents since last week, and 11 cents lower than a month ago. One year ago the average price was $2.83 per gallon.

“As an east coast storm, Hurricane Dorian is not threatening major oil and gas infrastructure so its impact is localized to its path along the East Coast,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “For the rest of the country, demand, which remains high, is chipping away at supply, but not at a high enough rate to increase gas prices.”

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls is down a bit as well, falling four cents since last week to $2.36 a gallon. The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls this week is $2.26 at Costco, $2.28 at Sinclair on West Madison, and $2.29 at the Flying J and Love's truck stop locations.