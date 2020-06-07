Deadly Rollover Car Accident Near Tea

On Saturday evening, June 6, a 19 teen-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a tragic car accident that was just south of Tea according to Dakota News Now.

A truck was on 273 rd street at around 7:08 pm when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, went into the ditch, and rolled the vehicle.

The truck driver was not wearing a seat belt. The other two individuals who were also involved in the accident received minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.

The use of seat belts for the two teenagers who were taken to the hospital is still currently under investigation.

The charges against the diver are currently still pending.