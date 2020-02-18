Daytona 500-Denny Hamlin Repeats with Win

There was a celebration for Denny Hamlin and great concern for Ryan Newman at the end of the Daytona 500.

Hamlin won the race for the second year in a row. Hamlin is the first driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s since Sterling Marlin in 1994 and ’95. Hamlin joined six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500s. This victory comes after just the second rain postponement in 62 years, a pair of red flag stoppages and two overtimes.

There was a major crash in the final lap of the rain-delayed race Monday night. Ryan Newman was leading when his car flipped and was hit by other cars. Newman's car landed upside down, slid and caught fire. He was extracted from the wreck and taken to a hospital. NASCAR announced that Newman had non-life-threatening injuries and was in serious condition at Halifax Medical Center.

The 0.014 margin of victory was the second closest in race history.

Chris Buescher finished third, followed by David Ragan and Kevin Harvick.

