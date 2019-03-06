Daylight Saving Time is This Weekend, Spring Ahead One Hour

Just in time, no pun intended, we get to make our annual spring adjustment and lose one hour of sleep this weekend when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

The official time change is Sunday morning March 10 at 2:00 AM.

This is the time you take a mental-slap for buying a clock in the first place. Take it from my sister who has 39 clocks in her house. And yes she lives alone. And yes it's a big house.

The one thing most millennials will never have to worry about is setting a clock. Any gadget they use these days with a clock will automatically make the time change.

Even though we spring ahead one hour the bright side is you can be outside early to clear the driveway and sidewalk from yet another snow dumper. Plan ahead on where you'll be scooping this load.

And while you're at it stock up on some fresh batteries for those smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Finally a sign of spring. The days are getting longer but will it ever warm up to see green again?