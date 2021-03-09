Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, Sunday, March 14, 2021. It will come to an end on November 7. An easy way to remember which way to adjust the clock is to "spring ahead in the Spring" and "fall back in the Fall." So, yeah...we lose an hour of sleep this weekend. Experts say you should adjust your body's "clock" gradually so it's not such a shock. Start preparing by getting to sleep a little earlier each night of the week leading up to the change.

The positive of Daylight Saving Time beginning is that surveys have shown that people enjoy long summer evenings as the main reason. Others claim energy savings as a direct result.

Because of the time change here's a fun takeaway. The sun will set at 6:30 P.M. on Saturday night in Sioux Falls but won't set until 7:31 P.M. on Sunday night. Here's to longer days.

Here are 4 interesting things about Daylight Saving Time.

1. Most people add an 's' to the end of 'savings,' making it plural. It is actually not pronounced this way, but rather supposed to be just 'saving.'

2. In 1916, Germany decided to enact the daylight saving time idea. It was originally used as a way to conserve electricity. Shortly after, the United Kingdom decided to join in and they instituted "summertime."

3. Many people believe that when the time change in the U.S. began, it was a way to provide more sunlight for farmers to work in the fields. Interestingly enough, when the measure began in 1918, farmers were opposed to the idea of switching the time. They work whenever the job needs to get done so the clock change was just a nuisance.

4. There are two states in America that do not recognize the time change: Hawaii and Arizona. Around the globe, places near the equator do not recognize it as much either, as they have little variation in daylight from season to season. Altogether, about 70 countries observe the daylight saving time change.

I'm just thankful that all this new-fangled technology updates itself. Now if only my microwave would learn this.

