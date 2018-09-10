It looks like Matt Murdock is going to the dark side — and he doesn’t want you to call him Matt Murdock anymore. The first teaser trailer for Daredevil Season 3 puts Marvel ’s first Netflix vigilante in a confessional, where he reveals that he no longer believes in the concept of justice that once inspired him to don the mask and fight crime. Matt Murdock remains missing, but Daredevil is certainly back.

“I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law. And in the light of day,” says Charlie Cox ’s Murdock as he sits bleeding in a confession booth. “But I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is I’d rather die as the devil than live as Matt Murdock.” That doesn’t sound like the hero we know and love, but it seems that Murdock is a changed man following the events in the Defenders finale — where he forced his fellow crime-fighters to get to safety and leave him behind as a building crumbled around him.

Presumed dead by his friends and peers, Murdock was shown in the final moments of The Defenders being cared for by nuns — one of whom might be his mother. As you can see in the first teaser trailer for Daredevil ’s return, he may have emerged from that near-death experience a changed man, and possibly not for the better.

It might also lend credence to fan speculation that the third season of the Netflix series is loosely based on Frank Miller’s Born Again arc from the comic book series, in which Kingpin uses his connections to frame Murdock and destroy his entire livelihood. Fans also believe that Season 3 will introduce Daredevil baddie Bullseye, and while that has yet to be confirmed, we do know that Vincent D’Onofrio will once again reprise his role as Kingpin.

We’re sure to learn more in the coming weeks — including an official premiere date — when Netflix brings Daredevil to New York Comic Con.