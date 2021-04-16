Dang Pandemic Made My Dog Fat. Now What?

Could this pug stand to lose a few pounds? This pug is not alone. A new study found that more than half of American pets are overweight or obese. A recent survey from the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) found that 59.5 percent of cats and 55.8 percent of dogs are too fat.

And let's be fair. If 2020 taught us anything it was too easy to snack while working from home. The dogs reaped a little benefit from that, too. Veterinarians across the country have noticed that during the pandemic, pets have gained weight. About 2 - 3 pounds since March of 2020. Whew...so it wasn't just me.

The study went on to find that most pet owners and even veterinarian staff are confused by conflicting advice about pet nutrition.

Go for a diet food sold in fine pet stores. It may cost a little more but obesity in pets can lead to a host of problems down the road such as diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, and high blood pressure. And keep the exercise coming. Nicer weather leads to longer walks.

I can say that most dog owners like me are eagerly awaiting some nicer weather to get out and take longer walks with our pets. March has been particularly nasty for exercising with pets because of snow and ice. Hang in there, Fido. Your longer walks are coming. Sioux Falls is due for much nicer weather and warmer temps as early as next week.

NomNomNow has put together a nice guide with tips on helping your dog lose weight.

Until then, let's try not to let feed our dogs under the table, alright, kids?

