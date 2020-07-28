Dalvin Cook Reports to Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

Nothing feels normal about the 2020 NFL Training Camps opening up throughout the league, but one thing will feel normal for the Minnesota Vikings as Dalvin Cook will be in the backfield during camp.

On Tuesday, Dalvin Cook reported to the Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center.

There was a lot of speculation if Cook would report or not after his representation made it clear this spring that they were very upset about the fact there wasn't a new deal for their star running back.

Cook reportedly was disrespected by the offer from the Vikings early this summer and that he was thinking about sitting out training camp in hopes of forcing the hand of the Vikings.

Even though there hasn't been any movement publicly on a new deal, one would assume that Cook showing up in good faith during a pandemic would bode well for a new deal to potentially come together.

When healthy, Cook has been a top-five running back in the entire NFL during his first few years in the league and the Vikings are hoping health along with continued production are in the cards for his future.

As not only the Vikings report to camp, so does the rest of the NFL amid growing concern about what the 2020 season will look like because of COVID-19.

Regardless of what it will look like, the Vikings need Cook to be happy and healthy in order to have a successful season no matter what it looks like.

