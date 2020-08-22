Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Announced

This year, for the first time in its 25 year history, Dakotafest was unable to be held in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that major setback, the organization was able to hold a number of virtual events this year, which were broadcast this past week on its website.

One of the biggest announcements was this year's Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year. Out of the five finalists, Cathy Eichacker of Salem, South Dakota, was named the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year.

According to a recent Dakotafest press release, Eichacker has a number of jobs around the farm.

She is in the pasture from sunrise to sunset each day. When there is spare time, you can find her organizing fundraising events for the local community, school and 4-H club. She spends many hours promoting ag in the community and is heavily involved in the FFA program as a sponsor and judge. She is actively involved in the Simmental Association and 4-H as well.

Eichacker also works on her corn, alfalfa, soybean, grass hay, and cattle farm, full-time every week.

The award ceremony came after the keynote address from the chair of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee Sherry Saylor. You can watch the full webinar series at the Dakotafest website, or the Dakotafest Facebook page.