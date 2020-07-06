The NFL has already come out saying they plan to cut the 2020 preseason in half thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. They've canceled the Hall of Fame Game that was scheduled to be played on (August 6) between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now the future of the regular season hangs in the balance. League officials are saying it is still a go at this time, but, you have to wonder how the season will not be abbreviated, or god forbid, even canceled, given the dramatic spike we've seen in coronavirus cases in a number of states over the past few weeks across the country.

Providing there is football to be played this fall and winter, and let's hope there is, because I for one, cannot imagine surviving a long cold South Dakota winter without the distraction of some NFL games each week. It's what helps to keep me going on those days when the snow starts falling and the arctic winds start blowing.

When the NFL preseason does kickoff, (fingers crossed), our friends at Dakota News Now plan to feature the preseason games of three of the areas favorite NFL franchises.

Last week, Dakota News Now announced they will be the home this year for Minnesota Viking, Green Bay Packer, and Denver Broncos preseason football this year here in the Sioux Empire.

Here is the 2020 preseason schedule for each of those three teams, and when their games will be televised:

Minnesota Vikings

Friday, August 21st @ Bengals 6:00 p.m. on KSFY

Green Bay Packers

Saturday, August 22nd vs. Browns 3:00 p.m. on KDLT

Saturday, August 29th @ Giants 5:00 p.m. on CW

Denver Broncos

Saturday, August 22nd vs Bears 8:00 p.m. on CW

Saturday, August 29th @ Rams 9:00 p.m. on CW

Source: Dakota News Now