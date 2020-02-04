Dakota Alliance Soccer Spring Registration Deadline Coming Soon

If you have a future soccer phenom living in your house, make sure you get them registered for Dakota Alliance Soccer Club (DASC) spring soccer here in Sioux Falls. There are no tryouts, you just need to get your kids registered by the guaranteed placement date. For the Spring 2020 soccer season, that date is Monday, February 10.

The soccer program is open to all children ages 4 through 18 of any ability and uniforms are provided. The coaching staff is all volunteer. Games are played Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings, with the majority being played on Saturdays.

The DASC spring playing season begins in April and ends by Memorial Day. The fall season is from late August through mid-October. The recreation soccer league does have one-time registration fees.

Pre-school - 2nd grade: $70 per player

3rd - 8th grade: $80 per player

High school: $85 per player

But Dakota Alliance Soccer Club also has a financial assistance program, which is designed to make soccer more affordable for all families and children. You will find the financial assistance application form on their website.

For more information, see Dakota Alliance Soccer Club online, on Facebook, or call 605-332-5911.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app