It's been a great couple of years of soccer for the Dakota Alliance girls soccer programs and it continued this weekend.

The Dakota Alliance girls soccer team has now won the 2019 14U Presidents Cup National Championship.

They defeated Team Pennsylvania 1-0 with a combination of great goal keeping and a timely goal in OT.

The tournament was played in Murfreesboro, TN and Dakota Alliance went 3-0 during the event and didn't allow a single goal.

This continues to show how good the level of soccer has got around South Dakota and the correlation of that success to the Dakota Alliance programs.