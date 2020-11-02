Crossover Classic at Sanford Pentagon Adds South Dakota State

After Utah decided that they would back out of the Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon, the new event called on a local friend.

South Dakota State will join the eight-team Crossover Classic tournament field at the Sanford Pentagon. The event will be played on November 25-27. SDSU will play in three games over the three days and will start play on November 25 against Creighton.

The Jackrabbits join Ohio State, Memphis, Creighton, Dayton, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wichita State for the fully televised event. In joining the Crossover Classic, the Jackrabbits will no longer participate in the Little Apple Classic in Kansas.

SDSU is coming off a 2019-2020 campaign that finished 22-10 and tied for the Summit League regular-season title.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

1:00 PM – West Virginia vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

3:30 PM. – Ohio State vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

6:00 PM – Creighton vs. South Dakota State (ESPN2)

8:30 PM – Dayton vs. Wichita State (ESPN2)

Thursday, Nov. 26

11:00 AM – Semifinal No. 1 (ESPN)

1:30 PM – Semifinal No. 2 (ESPN)

5:30 PM – Consolation Semifinal No. 1 (ESPN2)

8:00 PM – Consolation Semifinal No. 2 (ESPN2)

Friday, Nov. 27

Times TBD

A limited number of tickets are available for each session of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster.

More information about the tournament can be found through the Sanford Pentagon or through South Dakota State.