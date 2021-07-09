Crazy Days At The Empire Mall

Do you have plans this weekend? Well, how does shopping till you drop sound?

The Empire Mall's Semi-Annual Crazy Days are going on today (July 9) through Sunday (July 11).

Many of the retailers at The Empire Mall are offering crazy good deals for this three-day event! Shoppers can look forward to end-of-season sales with many of the retailers moving their best deals into the common areas of the mall for easier bargain hunting.

Crazy Days sales include, but are not limited to 20% off any regular priced item at Ashcroft & Oak, an additional 25% off all clearance at Ragstock, up to 60% off clearance at Maurices, and 12 items for $12 at Icing!

A full list of stores participating in Crazy Days is as follows:

- Aeropostale

- Ashcroft & Oak

- Buckle

- Eddie Bauer

- Francesca's

- Halberstadt's

- Icing

- Maurices

- Ragstock

- Rue 21

- Shoe Diva

- Tradehome Shoes

Sounds like the perfect opportunity to spend some of that stimulus money you've been holding onto. Whether you need to update your wardrobe or maybe do some early back-to-school shopping, or maybe it's just an excuse to treat yourself, Crazy Days are the time to do it!