Covid-19 Update Friday, April 3

The South Dakota National Guard will aid the state’s health systems in adding additional hospital capacity in Sioux Falls and Rapid City first before continuing onto other communities. The Guard will set up 100 ICU beds in both cities. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says every hospital in the state is preparing for surge capacity.

Efforts to flatten the curve are working, which is helping the health care system from getting overwhelmed. Because of this, the projected peak infection date has been moved back to July or August.

One Sioux Falls doctors say local hospital administrations and supply chains are some of the best in the nation. They're fighting hard to get what is needed. Avera McKennan Doctor Anthony Hericks says as they learn more about the coronavirus pandemic, they are thankful for the protective gear, and that there is enough staff to care with compassion. Caregivers are helping to bridge the gap between isolated patients and loved ones.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway today will once again be in a "drive-through" style at the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks invites you to visit our state parks this month free. State parks and recreation areas are a great outlet during this COVID-19 crisis. Governor Noem has waived the entrance fee requirements for all state parks through May 1.

The Sioux Falls Farmers Market is preparing for the upcoming season by taking online orders. Shoppers can create a free account to place orders and pay online. The pickup time will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Customers will drive into a line in the parking lot and to pick up their orders.

During this time when social distancing and washing your hands is so important to remember that taking care of yourself is the most important thing, you can do. Health officials advise staying connected and have a support system. You are not the only one going through this. And you can make a difference in someone else's life. Reach out to them with a phone call or text to see how they are doing and give them encouragement.

