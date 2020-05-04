COVID-19 Count 5/4 – 37 New Cases in South Dakota

The number of new coronavirus cases in South Dakota stayed low once again today.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, a total of 2,668. Thankfully there were no new deaths announced. There are currently 817 active cases and 69 people are currently hospitalized with the disease.

Minnehaha County accounted for 28 new cases and 21 new recoveries. Brown County had six new cases and no new recoveries. Lincoln County only had one new case as did Union and Yankton.