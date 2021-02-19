COVID-19 Cancels 2021 Sioux Falls El Riad Shrine Circus

And in the center ring COVID-19.

It looks like the threat of the pandemic will be the only thing appearing in all three rings of the circus again in 2021. COVID-19 continues to put the kibosh on a variety of entertainment as we continue our journey into another New Year.

Word came out on Thursday (February 18) the El Raid Shrine Circus will not be coming to town again this year. We will have to go yet another year without circus clowns, trapeze acts, tightrope walkers, trained animals, dancers, and all the oohs and aahs that are associated with the big top.

Get our free mobile app

The El Riad Shrine circus was scheduled to make an appearance in Sioux Falls during the month of April. But as Dakota News Now reports, the El Riad Shrine Board of Directors made the decision to pull the plug on this year's circus due to the on-going threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reasons cited included the health and safety of their staff and families, along with the possible threat the pandemic poses to the public by doing a series of live performances.

According to Dakota News Now, the decision will not only affect the circus here in Sioux Falls, but other shows in additional communities like Mitchell, Chamberlain, Yankton, Winner, and Windom, Minnesota.

The board plans to continue to monitor the pandemic closely in the coming months and take any additional precautions and steps necessary for other planned events scheduled to happen later this year in not only Sioux Falls but other surrounding communities throughout the region.

Source: Dakota News Now