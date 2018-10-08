Cousins, Defense Lead Vikings Over Eagles 23-21

Linval Joseph whipped out the sunglasses, sat on the bench and pulled on the oxygen mask.

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins threw for 301 yards and one touchdown, the 330-pound Joseph returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-21 Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.

The Vikings (2-2-1) got an excellent performance from Cousins, who completed 30 of 37 passes, to avoid falling further behind in the NFC North. Cousins became the first player in NFL history to complete at least 30 passes in four consecutive games.

Joseph snatched Carson Wentz's fumble out of the air and rumbled the distance to give the Vikings a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia's offense again struggled as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 2-3.

Next up for the Vikings a look at the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

