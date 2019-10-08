The Turner County Celebrity Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt presents country music star Mark Wills. The multi-platinum recording artist will perform in Parker, South Dakota at the Parker High School gymnasium Saturday night November 2, 2019.

Showtime is at 7:00 PM with the doors opening at 6:00 PM. This will be Wills' first time performing for this annual event.

2019 marks over 13 consecutive years that legendary country artists have come here to enjoy pheasant hunting in the daytime and then performing a show at night. The pheasant hunt involves local youth participation.

I will be the master of ceremonies once again this year. I'm proud to say that I've been involved at that capacity along with promoting the event since it began.

Mark Wills career in the music business started in 1996 when signing with Mercury Records. Since that time, he has sold millions of records. He is also one of the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry with his induction in January of this year.

Tickets are $30 at the door and $25 in advance. Students K-12 are $10. Get your advance tickets at www.itickets.com or by calling 605-505-1003.

Advance ticket locations include Jones Food Center in Parker, Merchant State Bank Hurley, Viborg, Irene or Freeman. Also at Security State Bank in Chancellor, The Diamond Room in Sioux Falls and McCrossan Boys Ranch.

This will be a great show and it's for a good cause. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to McCrossan Boys Ranch.