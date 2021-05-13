Could These Helpline Center Opportunities Be For You?

What is the Helpline Center all about?

Their mission is to make lives better by offering support, giving hope, and creating connections 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To accomplish this they focus on three service areas.

211 Helpline - This three-digit phone number is a lifeline for people needing information and support for family, financial, health, or disaster-related issues.

Volunteer Connections - This is the link between amazing community volunteers and the non-profit agencies who need their help to meet their goals and change our community for the better.

Suicide and Crisis Support- 1-800-273-8255 is the suicide and crisis hotline. If you, or know someone is having suicidal thoughts or experiencing depression, drug addiction, or relationship problems, use, or give this number where it is needed.

What volunteer opportunities are open this week?

Lifescape - This position needs people who are good with a camera, detailed and organized. You will be taking photos of set vocational job tasks and then downloading them to word documents in a specific order.

Stockyard Ag Experience Museum - You will be meeting and greeting visitors from all over the world. You'll help them learn about agriculture in our area, the history of the Sioux Falls Stockyards, and exactly what "farm-to-table" means.

What is the May DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Project?

Mental Health Kits - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the DIY project reflects that. These gift packs will be given out to churches, food pantries, community centers, hospitals, and homeless centers.

All you need to do is:

Gather your supplies. Suggested items include; a comfy blanket, a soothing candle or essential oils, lotion, Kleenex, activity books, a stress ball or fidget spinner, a journal, or anything else you think someone would find comforting.

Find a colorful, cheerful, box or bag to put your goodies in. Add an encouraging, hopeful note from your heart.

Call 211 to find out where your kits are needed.

Where can I find out more?

For more information on these volunteer opportunities, and hundreds of others, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.