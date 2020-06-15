Could it be that Huset’s Speedway will be opening soon?

Many area race fans have been keeping their ear to the ground, wondering when or if racing was going to fire up again at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. Turns out those fans may be standing up and nodding their heads up and down. Reports are coming in that Chuck Brennan has reached an agreement with a buyer for a racetrack near Brandon.

The Sioux Falls/Brandon racing scene has been missing for the past few years. Brennan came in, made improvements to the track, and has since been looking for a buyer for the speedway. According to Dakota News Now:

Tod Quiring of Windom, Minn. has put forth an offer to purchase Huset's Speedway, Dakota News Now learned Monday. Quiring is the owner of the Jackson Speedway in Jackson, Minn. Jackson Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson confirmed Quiring's plan to purchase Huset's.

It will be interesting to see if the deal actually goes through and even more interesting to see if there may indeed be racing at Huset's yet this year. Other area tracks have started welcoming crowds. Wagner Speedway opened up this past weekend and I-90 Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota.

I for one, hope that the deal does go through. I know for fact you will not find racing ownership and management who care about racing and making sure fans receive a great racing experience than Quiring and Johnson.

The sale of Huset's Speedway is an important story to the area and one we will certainly be following closely. Thank you for sharing this story with your Facebook and Twitter Racing Friends!