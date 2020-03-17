Coronovirus Closes Cinemark Theaters In Sioux Falls & Nationwide

Dakota News Now is reporting that on March 18, Cinemark Theaters will close all of its 345 locations nationwide, including its two Sioux Falls locations, the Century Stadium 14 and Century East at Dawley Farm.

According to the CEO of Cinemark Theaters, Mark Zoradi, the decision was made to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The theaters will reopen once it is safe to do so.

Movie Club memberships and fees will be paused while the theatres are closed.

The company will refund all tickets that were purchased in advance.

Online purchases will be automatically refunded in five to seven business days.

Tickets purchased at a Cinemark box office can be refunded by filling out a request at the company's website.

Two other large theater chains, Regal Cinemas, and AMC Theaters announced they were shutting down. All the major theaters in the U.S. are now closed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app