Corn Crop Could Be Lowest in Seven Years

With the weather going from one extreme to the other, the result is a low corn crop. Whether it's too much rain or not enough, the harvest for corn producers is impacted.

Back in 2012, it was not enough precipitation. The drought that year shriveled fields down to extremely low yields and dwindled any hope for the corn farmer to have any success that season.

Now in 2019, we are at the other side of the spectrum on rain, and once again in trouble on the harvest expectations. Flooding during the abnormally wet Spring stalled planting.

Because of that, analysts predict this year's corn crop to be the lowest since 2012. In a normal year, harvested corn acreage is roughly 8% smaller than planted acreage.

According to Successful Farming the USDA has projected a corn yield of 166 bushels an acre. When those factors are combined with analysts’ estimates of corn plantings, they suggest a harvest of 13.2 to 13.3 billion bushels, which would be the smallest total since 2012’s 10.78 billion bushels.