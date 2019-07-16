According to Keloland, the construction that has been needed to build the new ball parks at Cherry Rock and Terrace Parks has started.

The renovations include new fences, new backstops, new dugouts and more.

Sioux Falls is growing so quickly that this isn't the only additions or construction that is needed to keep up with the growing demands of youth sports in the area.

Harmodon Park could use some updates including what some are calling for in new drainage systems to allow for more games to be played in what is usually a wet spring in the area.

This is obviously a good problem for the city, considering all the good that comes from youth sports and keeping kids active.

It is expected that the construction at Cherry Rock and Terrace Parks will be completed by the fall.