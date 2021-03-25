Coming to a Phone near You! The Best New Emojis

It's not officially considered a second language like French, Spanish, or German, but it might as well be.

Emojis are a vital form of communication in this digital age and the more images you have at your disposal the better you can articulate your innermost thoughts - sometimes without using any words.

Now according to Emojipedia, iOS and Android users are about to add to their emoji arsenals with the upcoming release of Unicode 14.0, which Wikipedia defines as 'an information technology standard for the consistent encoding, representation, and handling of text expressed in most of the world's writing systems.'

Get our free mobile app

Here are some of the best of the new bunch:

BEST NEW EMOJIS

Look for these new emojis to hit your phones sometime by this fall.