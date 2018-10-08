Grammy-nominated comedian/actor Jim Gaffigan adds Sioux Falls to his Quality Time World Tour!

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Saturday, June 8, 2019 Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12 at the PREMIER Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. Stay tuned and keep checking back for presale information to be released soon.

2018 was a very busy year for Gaffigan, starring in or providing voice or roles in 13 films that are in production with release dates to be announced.

The father of five is known around the world for his unique brand of humor which largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life.