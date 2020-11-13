Come Celebrate One Year With WilLiquors In Sioux Falls!

There are so many great local businesses in the Sioux Empire. Now more than ever, it's important to support these establishments. One local business that has you covered for your alcoholic beverages and party needs is WilLiquors!

That's not all you can expect from the Sioux Falls liquor superstore, especially for the ladies. On Saturday, November 14th, join WilLiquors in Sioux Falls as it celebrates its first anniversary. Throughout the day, WilLiquorswill offer specials on all your favorite wines, whiskeys, bourbons, vodka, as well as other top shelve favorites! Growlers will be available for as low as $1 and receive 10% off of your fill.

Ladies can also expect a special acknowledgment from the Sioux Falls liquor superstore on Saturday. The first 100 ladies to visit WilLiquors tomorrow will receive a free rose. It's like being on "The Bachelor” except women are more likely to get a rose (haha).

Patrons at WilLiquors will not be alone during this big celebration. You might even win a Traeger smoker, a fire pit, or some other great prize. Just register for the raffle on Saturday at WilLiquors!

This one year anniversary would not be possible without the store’s valued customers who have faithfully supported WilLiquorsduring its inaugural year. This is WilLiquors'way of saying "thank you" for a great year.

Need to figure out what to fill your cart and your cup with before the sale? You can see what this liquor superstore has to offer by visiting its website.

Cheers to WilLiquors! Here's to keeping the drinks flowing for years to come! The Anniversary Sale will continue through next Thursday, November 19th.