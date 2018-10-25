Our story begins with loud noises and technically won’t end until the suspect gets out of the hospital. This multi-layered incident is worth some explanation.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened Wednesday around noon at the Motel 6 on West Russell.

“Initially people thought there was such a racket that a man and woman were fighting. It was just (the suspect) by himself. Management wanted him out because he was creating such a ruckus that people on different floors heard this as well.”

When police arrived, the man continued his tirade and refused all requests by officers to leave the motel. Eventually, police warned the suspect that the taser would be used to subdue him and the officers deemed it necessary to follow through to get him under control.

It’s part of the police department’s protocol that an ambulance is sent to the location if a taser is used on a person. Within moments of the paramedics’ arrival, Clemens says the suspect needed medical attention.

“All of a sudden, he went unresponsive. He stopped breathing, the handcuffs were taken off, and first aid was given to him. Paramedics were able to get a pulse again and then he was taken to the hospital.”

Officers searched the suspect’s room and found meth after the fact which added to the charges which include possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, disturbing the peace, obstruction, and resisting arrest.