College Basketball Poll Top 4 Unchanged
Baylor and Kansas just keep winning. That sets up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.
The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.
Tonight on ESPN 99.1 Iowa State vs Kansas 7:30 PM.
Here's look at this week’s poll:
- Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1
- Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2
- Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3
- San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4
- Dayton 23-2 1294 6
- Duke 22-3 1285 7
- Maryland 21-4 1194 9
- Florida St. 21-4 1088 8
- Penn St. 20-5 1024 13
- Kentucky 20-5 1011 12
- Louisville 21-5 837 5
- Villanova 19-6 824 15
- Auburn 22-3 818 11
- Oregon 20-6 742 17
- Creighton 20-6 718 23
- Seton Hall 18-7 672 10
- West Virginia 18-7 552 14
- Colorado 20-6 501 16
- Marquette 17-7 404 18
- Iowa 18-8 254 21
- Butler 19-7 242 19
- Houston 20-6 237 20
- BYU 21-7 188 —
- Arizona 18-7 102 —
- Ohio St. 17-8 95 —
