College Basketball Poll Top 4 Unchanged

Baylor and Kansas just keep winning. That sets up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.

Tonight on ESPN 99.1 Iowa State vs Kansas 7:30 PM.

Here's look at this week’s poll:

Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1 Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2 Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3 San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4 Dayton 23-2 1294 6 Duke 22-3 1285 7 Maryland 21-4 1194 9 Florida St. 21-4 1088 8 Penn St. 20-5 1024 13 Kentucky 20-5 1011 12 Louisville 21-5 837 5 Villanova 19-6 824 15 Auburn 22-3 818 11 Oregon 20-6 742 17 Creighton 20-6 718 23 Seton Hall 18-7 672 10 West Virginia 18-7 552 14 Colorado 20-6 501 16 Marquette 17-7 404 18 Iowa 18-8 254 21 Butler 19-7 242 19 Houston 20-6 237 20 BYU 21-7 188 — Arizona 18-7 102 — Ohio St. 17-8 95 —

