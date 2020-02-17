College Basketball Poll Top 4 Unchanged

Baylor and Kansas just keep winning. That sets up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.

The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.

Here's look at this week’s poll:

  1. Baylor (48) 23-1     1559    1
  2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518    2
  3. Kansas (1) 22-3     1434    3
  4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404    4
  5. Dayton 23-2     1294    6
  6. Duke 22-3     1285    7
  7. Maryland 21-4     1194    9
  8. Florida St. 21-4     1088    8
  9. Penn St. 20-5     1024    13
  10. Kentucky 20-5     1011    12
  11. Louisville 21-5     837      5
  12. Villanova 19-6     824      15
  13. Auburn 22-3     818      11
  14. Oregon 20-6     742      17
  15. Creighton 20-6     718      23
  16. Seton Hall 18-7 672      10
  17. West Virginia 18-7 552      14
  18. Colorado 20-6     501      16
  19. Marquette 17-7     404      18
  20. Iowa 18-8     254      21
  21. Butler 19-7     242      19
  22. Houston 20-6     237      20
  23. BYU 21-7     188      —
  24. Arizona 18-7     102      —
  25. Ohio St. 17-8     95        —

