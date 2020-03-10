Coffee With A Cop-Minnesota Viking Fans Pay Double

Local law enforcement is getting to know the community with a one-on-one approach during the Coffee With A Cop program.

One Sioux Falls Police officer stepped behind the counter at Flyboy Donuts on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. Officer Brady it taking orders this morning and there is a bonus for some.

According to the SFPD Twitter site, Officer Brady says for anyone wearing Packers gear 1/2 price. But if you are wearing Vikings gear you pay double.

The Coffee With A Cop program was developed to build a more positive relationship with the community in which they serve.

