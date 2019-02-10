Cockroaches for Valentines Day: The Gift That Keeps on Hissing

The popular gift of naming a star after the one you loved may just have been passed in awesomeness by gift being offered the Bronx Zoo.

A timeless gift. After the chocolates have been eaten and the flowers wilt, roaches remain thriving and triumphant. Give the gift that's eternal and Name a Roach for Valentines Day.

Then when you didn't think the creative gift from the Bronx Zoo wouldn't be topped for another 100 years or so the El Paso Zoo throws their hat into the gift giving ring.

Looking to get yourself a present this Valentine's Day? The El Paso Zoo has you covered. It will name a cockroach after your ex and then feed it to a meerkat live on camera. You can message the zoo on Facebook with your ex's name, then wait patiently for February 14 to watch the roach get devoured during the "Quit Bugging Me" meerkat event, which will live-stream on Facebook and the zoo's website . The names of those exes will also be displayed around the meerkat exhibit and on social media starting February 11. The zoo calls it "the perfect Valentine's Day gift."

