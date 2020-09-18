‘Coats for All’ Campaign in Sioux Falls Starts Monday

The gang at Dakota News Now is doing their part to help our friends and neighbors in the community that could use a warm coat to wear this upcoming winter.

They've teamed up with Billion Auto and Shipley’s Garment Spa, along with the Salvation Army for the 33rd annual "Coats For All" coat drive campaign here in the Sioux Empire.

The mission here is to get a warm winter coat in the hands of anyone who could really use one this winter season.

KDLT, part of the Dakota News Now group, has been participating in the Coats For All campaign for the last 32 years. Now that KDLT has merged with KSFY, they hope to reach even more people who will consider making a donation to this worthy cause.

Dakota News Now President & General Manager Jim Berman said, “We’re thrilled to team up with three amazing organizations to collect warm coats for people who need them most. It’s a tradition we’re proud to continue."

Here's how you can help, starting Monday (September 21), people can start dropping off new and gently-used coats, hats, gloves, and other warm attire at drop boxes located at all Billion Auto dealership locations in Sioux Falls, Dell Rapids, and Worthing.

A drop off box will also be set up at The Salvation Army office at 900 N. Cliff Avenue.

The fine folks at Shipley's will clean all the items donated. Then, the Salvation Army goes to work distributing all the coats, hats, gloves, and other items to the people in the community who could really use them this year.

You can drop off your donations until Friday (October 23).

Source: Dakota News Now