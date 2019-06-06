Cleveland Indians Rally to Beat the Minnesota Twins

With a lead in the sixth inning the Minnesota Twins saw the skies open up to a rain delay and about 90 minutes later they watched that lead disappear as the Cleveland Indians fired up the bats winning 9-7.

Byron Buxton hit a three run shot for his 7th home run of the season. Statcast tracked that dinger at 454 feet, the longest of Buxton's career and his 32nd extra base hit of the 2019 campaign. Jorge Polanco hit his 10th homer and according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com , became the fifth Twins player with double-digit homers this season.

Martin Perez started the game on the mound but only lasted four and two thirds innings. Perez is now 7-2 on the season.

Home runs given up by relievers Blake Parker and Tyler Duffey, the Indians would score four runs in the seventh inning.

Twins will look to avoid the sweep tonight with Jose Berrios looking to save it. Game time is 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.