Claims That the Weather Channel App Is Tracking You

Do you have the Weather Channel app on your phone? If so, you need to be aware of might be happening.

The world's most popular smartphone weather app is under fire - accused of collecting data on users whereabouts and selling it.

The City of Los Angeles alleges the Weather Channel app has been covertly mining user location data and selling it to third parties.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer claims that data collected is being sold to advertisers and even hedge funds analyzing consumer behavior.

In a statement released, IBM, which owns the app, does not deny the claims but says it has been transparent about the use of the data.

No word yet if and when the case will be brought up before a jury.

Source: laist.com