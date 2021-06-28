City of Tea to Revisit Fireworks Ban at City Council Meeting

The biggest fireworks show of the season might be taking place at the Tea City Council meeting tonight (June 28).

Recently, the city of Tea announced that they have banned the use of fireworks within city limits. The decision was made in conjunction with Lincoln County's burn ban and the dry conditions around the area. With the decision, the city council also elected to allow the mayor to reverse the ban if the city received adequate rainfall prior to the 4th of July according to Tea Weekly.

Tea is one of the most popular places in the state for people to shoot fireworks. With multiple fireworks stores off of the two Tea interstate exits, it's easy to see why Tea is a popular place for the 4th of July.

Needless to say, some members of the community have taken to social media to voice their opinions. This occurred to a point where the City of Tea page disabled the comments on the ban post and directed everyone to the council meeting on Monday night. Some comments against the ban on social media pointed to the city posting the ban after holding its annual fireworks show as part of Teapot Days, residents moving to out of town roads and potentially causing more of an issue, and personal responsibility. Those in favor of the ban have pointed to the lack of rain, danger to neighbors and the town, and some have even called for the ban to be permanent.

The city council meeting in Tea takes place tonight (June 28) at 6:00 PM at Tea City Hall. It should be an interesting meeting, to say the least. Those that wish to voice their opinion on the matter are asked to attend in person.