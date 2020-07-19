City of Sturgis Prepares For 80th Motorcycle Rally

Planning the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is no easy task. But, this year? With a worldwide pandemic going on? That adds an entirely new set of problems to overcome. But the city of Sturgis has worked out a plan and is proceeding with its 80th rally, which is set to begin in a little less than three weeks.

The first rally was way back in 1938. Back then, they called it the Black Hills Classic and only nine people participated. A lot has changed since then. In some years, the rally has had more than 700,000 people show up to the 10-day celebration. It remains to be seen how many bikers will show up this year, but one thing's for sure, it will be drastically different than in years past.

According to the city of Sturgis' website, many of the notable events will be canceled this year.

"City-sponsored events such as the Opening Ceremonies, parades, contests, and live music at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point Plaza have been canceled. There will be no photo towers placed on Main Street. "

Extra sanitation stations will be put in place throughout the city this year. Also, a number of concerts have been canceled at some of the venues in town.

To find out what else has changed, visit the rally's website. You can also read a press release here for more updates on the updated guidelines for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.