City Of Sioux Falls Launches New Community Dashboard

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted his on Facebook page that there is a new web based dashboard that shows the cities performance in some key categories.

TenHaken discribed it saying: “as part of a continued effort to provide transparent, easily accessible information to the public, we recently launched a community dashboard featuring key performance indicators.”

Some of the key city indicators include: Unemployment Rate, Sales Tax Growth, Entertainment Tax Growth, Violent Crimes, Fire Incidents, Commercial Projects Permitted, and others.

Jason Reisdorfer, Sioux Falls Director of Innovation and Technology stated: “Our goal is to provide timely information to the public that they can easily access at any time on our website. Open data and easily accessible information for public consumption is a priority of the City, and this is just another way we can better engage the public on their City government.”

Anyone can find the Sioux Falls Community Dashboard at siouxfalls.org/dashboard .