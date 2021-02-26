Citi and Helpline Center Announce Youth Scholarships

"The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow" - -Nelson Mandela

Not only is South Dakota a state with a reputation for the generosity of its citizens, but South Dakotans are equally charitable with their time given to community service.

That behavior, that spirit of helping others who may be less fortunate, quite often begins when people are quite young. Especially if their parents have already set the example by volunteering their time to causes near and dear to them.

To honor that initiative and dedication to community service Citi is sponsoring the Youth Leadership Awards. This program is open to high school seniors and the three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded this year. (2021)

The requirements for applicants are:

They must be a high school senior during the 2020-2021 academic year

They need to have contributed at least 100 hours of community service within the past 12 months

Students must submit their application and essay by email or regular mail by 5 PM on March 31, 2021.

Eligible community service includes devoting volunteering time to school or community-based learning projects, religious and community activities, or individual projects aimed at improving the community or the lives of individuals in it.

Students who are interested in this scholarship program are asked to fill out an application and compose an essay that describes their service projects or volunteering efforts.

For more information, call Susie Ryks from the Helpline Center at (605) 274-1407.