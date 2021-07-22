Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn Hits Sioux Falls Shelves

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the most popular breakfast cereal in South Dakota. I am certainly a fan.

The ingredients of Cinnamon Toast Crunch include Whole Grain Wheat, Sugar, Rice Flour, Canola Oil, Fructose, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Salt, Cinnamon, Trisodium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color. BHT Added to Preserve Freshness.

I know what some of that stuff is. But what I really know is it taste pretty darn good. And apparently, the folks at Sam's Club enjoy their Cinny Crunch too. Because they now exclusively are marketing a new product … “Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn”! Oh Yeah! I want some!

I found out the good news on the Instagram page ohheysamsclub. And judging by the comments I'm not the only one who is excited to face plant into a bag of this yummy goodness! Here's what others had to say …

hyde7310: I’m pretty sure we will be trying this in our house soon!￰

apurchell: I want that!

house_on_nine: Getting this next trip in! Stocked up on their Cinnamon Toast Sugar shaker in the spices section already - it’s amazing on butternut squash!

Sam’s Club’s emailed statement to Fox Business saying "Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a very popular brand with consumers and Sam’s Club members. In fact, one of our most popular new food items last year was the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning blend, which we had first to market and exclusively for about 6 months. We often offer our members exclusives and first to market items as part of our brand promise to expect something special. Our members pay to shop with us so we want to offer exciting items they can’t get anywhere else."

Oh yeah … it's just $5.98 a bag.