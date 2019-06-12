Cigna Sioux Falls Closing Site

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader is reporting that Cigna is closing one of it's Sioux Falls sites stating that it's part of consolidating it's operations.

400 to 500 people are employed by Cigna in Sioux Falls but it's unclear how many people will be affected by the closing of the location at 2500 East 52nd Street.

The plan at this time is that Cigna will move all of it's Sioux Falls operations to another of it's sites at North 4th Ave.

According to Wikipedia: " Cigna is an American worldwide health services organization based in suburban Bloomfield, Connecticut and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its insurance subsidiaries are major providers of medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services, the majority of which are offered through employers and other groups."