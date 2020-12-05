‘Christmas Star’ to Light Up Sky for the First Time in 800 Years

Showing up just in time for the Winter Solstice will be an event that hasn't been witnessed since the Middle Ages.

The rare 'Christmas Star' will be shining brightly in the night sky on Monday, December 21st. But in reality, it's no star at all.

On the 21st, our solar system's two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn will be at their closest point since March of the year 1226. Because both Jupiter and Saturn are so large in their own right, when they align later this month, the two will light up the night sky just after sunset that evening.

To see this extremely rare event, look to the southwest sky after sunset on the evening of the 21st. According to the experts, you'll have about 45 minutes to view what scientists are also describing as the 'Great Conjunction'.

But you don't have to worry about some sort of cosmic collision between these two gas giant planets. Jupiter and Saturn are actually hundreds of millions of miles away from each other. It will only appear the two planets are merging because they are crossing the same orbit. It's the same as when a solar or lunar eclipse takes place.

I'm not a superstitious person, but let's face it, 2020 has been rough on us all. It'll be nice to end this year with something pretty spectacular, and it could be a nice omen for the coming year. Let's just hope for clear skies on the night of December 21st.