Christmas Decorating Came Early This Year. Thanks, Wife.

2020 is the year of, "If it feels good, go ahead and do it." My wife, Heather picked up tinsel and ran with that mantra over the weekend. We usually hold off on decorating for Christmas until Thanksgiving but again...2020. So why not?

As she was pulling the boxes out of storage I was thinking how crazy this really is. It was nearly 80 degrees outside on Friday and wasn't feeling the holiday spirit yet. We still had copious amounts of Halloween candy left, after all.

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

But driving through the neighborhood on our way to pick up a few extension cords, we noticed quite a few people were doing the same thing. Saturday and Sunday's outdoor decorating faced challenges because of strong winds, folks were still tacking colorful bulbs on the eves of their houses and wrestling with light-up reindeer in the front yards.

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

After decorating the house (with 47 days to go until Christmas - a new record) it looked great and she did a great job! I kept my inner-humbug inside so holiday poems like this stayed in my head:

Look at my wife with red wine in her glass, wishing her husband wasn't a pain in the a$$.

After this is done it'll look so nice, and look at me with my rum and spice!

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

Just a fun post to let you know, if you decorated over the weekend, you were not alone. Happy early holidays, all!

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media

Photo by Danny V_Townsquare Media