Children’s Museum Releases Action Plan To Welcome Back Visitors

Although it's not officially open yet, the Children's Museum of South Dakota in Brookings is determined to keep children engaged this summer.

As of right now, the museum does not have a re-opening date scheduled. The children's venue has been closely monitoring all CDC developments and World Health Organization guidelines relevant to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to facilitate its opening, the Children's Museum is planning to amplify its cleaning protocols as well as diligently utilize all necessary supplies to follow the CDC recommendations. "As a children’s museum, we are well-versed in cleaning and disinfecting procedures. We will continue to do what we know best with the latest technology and industry standards at hand," states the announcement on its website.

Children can still continue to exercise their minds at the Children's Museum of South Dakota thanks to the powers of technology. Its website provides numerous resources to help children and families stay involved with learning while staying temporally apart.

Until its doors re-open, the Children's Museum of South Dakota is offering a variety of virtual classes and crafts (otherwise known as Recipes For Play) throughout the week. Virtual classes tap into a child's artistic and mathematic abilities through engagement in Virtual Take-n-Make and Virtual STEAM Challenge activities. Kids may be creating a paper sculpture one minute and designing a code the next to invent their own coding game.

If your child is the cook of the family, the Cafe Coteau's Table To Go is another program that the Children's Museum of South Dakota that offers meals from the cafe's weekly curbside meal plan.

All reopening information, details about virtual classes, and resources about how to talk to your child about the coronavirus can be found here.